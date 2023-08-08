Contrasting Dais (DLYT) & The Competition

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dais to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dais and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Dais Competitors 63 175 465 15 2.60

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 1,658.63%. Given Dais’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dais has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -391.62% N/A -748.59% Dais Competitors -145.83% -8.52% -13.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Dais and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.6% of Dais shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dais and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million -$4.45 million -0.07 Dais Competitors $1.58 billion $146.71 million 33.02

Dais’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dais. Dais is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Dais has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dais rivals beat Dais on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dais

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

