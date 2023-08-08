Contrasting Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) & Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $107.67 million 1.88 -$182.02 million ($1.37) -1.23 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.74 million 205.18 -$163.92 million ($3.28) -5.49

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heron Therapeutics. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heron Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 304.34%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.78%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -132.57% -21,127.62% -61.11% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -4,090.69% -52.55% -47.61%

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). It is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.