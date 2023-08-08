Contrasting Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Knife River and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67

Knife River currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 375.46%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Knife River.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A -63.83% -40.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Knife River and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.4% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knife River and 5E Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.06 $116.22 million N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($0.76) -4.29

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

Knife River beats 5E Advanced Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

