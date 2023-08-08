Corebridge Financial (CRBG) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Corebridge Financial to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Corebridge Financial pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 9.99% 22.50% 0.62% Corebridge Financial Competitors 7.88% 8.70% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 9 0 2.69 Corebridge Financial Competitors 337 2040 1911 70 2.39

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corebridge Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 195.77%. Given Corebridge Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion $8.15 billion 6.07 Corebridge Financial Competitors $21.18 billion $1.25 billion 12.03

Corebridge Financial’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corebridge Financial. Corebridge Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corebridge Financial peers beat Corebridge Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

