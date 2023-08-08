Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,459,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares during the period.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

