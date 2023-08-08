Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CTRA stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.