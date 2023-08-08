Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

