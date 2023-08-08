Credit Suisse Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $189.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

