Crescent Energy (CRGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $590.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 65.47%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.44. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $66,664. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

