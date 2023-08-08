Critical Review: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) vs. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 6.36 $39.70 million $0.67 34.54

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.9% of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 54.55%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.01%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

