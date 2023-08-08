Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $208.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

