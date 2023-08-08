CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 230,779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVI opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

