Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.46

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $7.78. Daktronics shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 292,946 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daktronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

