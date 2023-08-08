Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday.

Get Danaos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaos

Danaos Trading Up 0.0 %

DAC stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. Danaos has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $79.04.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $1.24. Danaos had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaos

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 40.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.