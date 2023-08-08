Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $431.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.00 and a 200-day moving average of $399.87. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

