Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DK opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

