Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,919 shares of company stock worth $756,990. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

