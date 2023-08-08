Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DLR opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

