DLocal (DLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. DLocal's revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after buying an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,268,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,394,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,375,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

