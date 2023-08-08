DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.7% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 557.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -147.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

