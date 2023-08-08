DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in DraftKings by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.6% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Stock Down 0.3 %
DraftKings stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
