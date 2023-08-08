DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

