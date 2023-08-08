Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after buying an additional 1,252,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 118.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

