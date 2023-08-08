Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $13.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.21 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

