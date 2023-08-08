electroCore (ECOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. electroCore has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on electroCore from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $221,810.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Further Reading

