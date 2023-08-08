Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

