Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 6.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.47. 633,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,716,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 278.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

In related news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Fuels news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,569.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,612.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $973.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

