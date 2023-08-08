Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 6.6% Higher After Strong Earnings

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.47. 633,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,716,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 278.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares in the company, valued at $528,569.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Fuels news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,113 shares in the company, valued at $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 309,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 20.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,129,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $973.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.69.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

