Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enhabit by 407,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Price Performance

NYSE EHAB opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

