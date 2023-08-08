Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Envista by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

