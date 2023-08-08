Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,498 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.