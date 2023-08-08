Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

