Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy by 1,499.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 86,331 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Evergy by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after buying an additional 478,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

