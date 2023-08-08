Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EVH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,200,850.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,200,850.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

