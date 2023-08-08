Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

