Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $107.19 and last traded at $107.14. 506,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,611,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.19.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.44.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

