Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $107.19 and last traded at $107.14. 506,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,611,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.19.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.44.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

