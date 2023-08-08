FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $63,014,000. Amundi boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $424.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.11 and a 200 day moving average of $411.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.