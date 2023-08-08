Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 708,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,714,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Specifically, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,963 shares of company stock worth $4,656,253 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 1,983,946 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 1,362,406 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

