Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 708,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,714,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Specifically, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,516,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,824,333.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 312,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,824,333.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,963 shares of company stock worth $4,656,253 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Fastly Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $250,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

