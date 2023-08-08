FGI Industries (FGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). FGI Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $27.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.
FGI Industries Trading Down 1.6 %
FGI stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.40.
FGI Industries Company Profile
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
