Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

