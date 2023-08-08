Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

