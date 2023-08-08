Financial Review: BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) versus Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Free Report) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Prothena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BerGenBio ASA and Prothena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BerGenBio ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prothena $53.90 million 61.40 -$116.95 million ($2.77) -22.65

Profitability

BerGenBio ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prothena.

This table compares BerGenBio ASA and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BerGenBio ASA N/A N/A N/A Prothena -244.45% -25.43% -20.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BerGenBio ASA and Prothena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BerGenBio ASA 1 0 1 0 2.00 Prothena 0 1 9 0 2.90

Prothena has a consensus target price of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 39.55%. Given Prothena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prothena is more favorable than BerGenBio ASA.

Summary

Prothena beats BerGenBio ASA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel medicines to treat immune-evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers; and respiratory diseases. It develops bemcentinib, an oral once-a-day inhibitor of AXL receptor tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, and Phase 2 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia and COVID-19. Bemcentinib is also being studied for glioblastoma, 2L lung cancer, melanoma, pancreatic cancer, and mesothelioma. In addition, the company is developing tilvestamab, an anti-AXL function-blocking monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and mipasetamab uzoptirine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co. for clinical trials. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bergen, Norway.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and PRX123, a dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease, as well as TDP-43 and PRX019 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein, including prasinezumab; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

