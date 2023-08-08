First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of FBMS opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $991.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

