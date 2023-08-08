First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,512.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,316.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,043.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

