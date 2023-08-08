First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

