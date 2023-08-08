First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.9067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

