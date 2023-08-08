FiscalNote (NOTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 148.26% and a negative net margin of 195.00%. On average, analysts expect FiscalNote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 50.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley started coverage on FiscalNote in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

