Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,506,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,115,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,769.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $20,686,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

